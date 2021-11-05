Hasmukhlal J. Patel, 87, died Monday. He was born Oct. 30, 1934 and had lived in Tracy for the past 2 years. Traditional Hindu services will begin at 10:00 a.m. this Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Prayers will be live-streamed on his tribute page.
Lachmaiya Swamy, 81, died Sunday in Oregon. He was born May 21, 1940 in Nadi, Fiji Islands. Traditional Hindu services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel 550 S. Central Avenue.
William L. Switzer, 93, died Saturday in Merced. He had been a Tracy resident. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Merced District Cemetery.
Mary Broussard, 78, died on Saturday. She was born in Tennessee on April 29, 1943, and had lived in Tracy with her husband for the past 30 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Sonya Bayramian, 49, died Oct. 28. She was a lifelong Tracy resident. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling her arrangements and there are no services scheduled. She will be buried privately at Schulte Memorial Park.
Korey DeMont Haulcy, 36, died Oct. 28 in Lathrop. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. next Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Ave., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will be at 2:15 p.m. at the Schulte Memorial Park.
Carl Leon Hall, 85, died Oct. 27 at his home in Tracy. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and private services will be held by the family at a later time.
Scott Doughty, 73, died Oct. 25 in Tracy. He lived Tracy for the past 40 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Jaime Sarquilla Lopez, 70, died on Oct. 23 in Tracy. A private visitation was held for immediate family at Tracy Memorial Chapel, with additional services pending.
Anna Elissagarary, 76, died Oct. 19. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 19 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Ave.
Mary J. Pribyl, 91, died Oct. 15 at home. She was born in Long Beach, on Dec. 19, 1929, and lived in Tracy since 1952. A memorial service is being planned.
