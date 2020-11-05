Braulio Tijerino, 39, a longtime Tracy resident, died Monday. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. tomorrow at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Larry Macias, 60, died Sunday. He was born July 26, 1960, and was a Tracy resident for 10 years. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled. Contact the family for information.
Edward Pierson, 66, of Tracy, died Saturday. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. is handling arrangements. There are no services scheduled at this time. Visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
Mela Prock, 92, a longtime Tracy resident, died Friday in Tracy. A memorial mass will be held at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 165 W. Eaton Ave., at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. is handling arrangements.
Patty White, 86, a longtime Tracy resident, died Friday. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. is handling arrangements. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Juan Vargas-Velazquez, 32, of Tracy, died Friday. Visitation will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, followed by a rosary at 6 p.m. at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Ave., with a funeral service at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 165 W. Eaton Ave.
Bret Nelson, 42, died Oct. 29. He was born Feb. 22, 1978 and was a Manteca resident with family in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled. Contact the family for information.
Lino Giovacchini, 80, died Oct. 29. He was born Aug. 14, 1940, and was a lifelong Tracy resident. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled. Contact the family for information.
