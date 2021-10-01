Parkash Kaur, 91, died on Saturday. She was born on June 5, 1930, in India. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue with a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will immediately follow.
Stephen A. Chubbuck, 81, died on Saturday. He was born in Ohio on Oct. 1, 1939. He was a lifelong resident of Tracy but recently moved to Manteca. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Stephen Rodarte, 69, of Tracy, died Saturday in Colorado. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and service are pending.
Dale Shupe, 89, died Friday in Tracy. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 13 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Avenue.
Johanna Cardoza, 81, died Sept. 23 in Tracy. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. Visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates on services.
Robert Beck, 82, died Sept. 22. He was born in Detroit, MI. on Sept. 4, 1939, and lived in Tracy for the last 22 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Joann Sevey Gillmour, 56, died, Sept. 22. She was born on July 20, 1965 and lived in Tracy the last 30 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time. She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park at a later date.
Toum Khamphilath, 78, died Sept. 21 in Tracy with her family by her side. She was born in Laos on May 6, 1943, and was a Tracy resident for 21 years. Prayers begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park at a later date. To watch her service live streamed go to www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Rachille A. Goff, 48, died Sept. 21 in Hayward. She was born July 24, 1973 in the Philippines and has family living in Tracy. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Patrick’s church in Escalon.
