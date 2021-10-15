Graciela Ayala, 93, died Tuesday in Stockton. She was a longtime Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements and services are pending.
Darlene Marie Keith, 93, died Tuesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements and services are pending.
Helen Amick, 90, died Saturday in Stockton. She was born Feb. 13, 1931, in Oklahoma and lived in Tracy for more than 40 years. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 South Central Avenue with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Schulte Memorial Park.
Joy H. Bartlett Stephenson, 83, died Saturday in Manteca. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Collette R. Sieg, 59, died Friday in Modesto. She was born March 4, 1962, in California and has been a lifelong Tracy resident. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are planned at at this time.
Robert McKim, 57, died Oct. 4 in Manteca. He was born in Florida on Sept. 24, 1964, and lived in Tracy for the last 18 years. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at Celebration Church in Livermore. He will be buried at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.
Deborah Louise Alvarez, 64, died Sept. 29. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
