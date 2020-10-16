Eva Elias, 93, died Tuesday. She was born March 12, 1927 in Peru and was a Patterson resident with family in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled. Contact the family for more information.
Richard Payne Sr., 77, died Tuesday. He was born May 13, 1943, in Minnesota and was a Tracy resident for 20 years. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, followed by a 3 p.m. Celebration of Life at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Andrea Mitchell Inocencio, 66, a longtime Tracy resident, died Tuesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled.
Kartar Kaur, 102, died Monday. She was born Jan. 18, 1918 in India and was a Manteca resident with family in Tracy. Prayers will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Siaosi Finua, 59, died Sunday. He was born Feb. 5, 1961 in Tonga and was a Tracy resident for 15 years. A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. today at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave, followed by burial at Schulte Memorial Park. Services will be live-streamed on Siaosi’s tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Roxanne McElroy, 44, died Saturday. She was born May 9, 1976 and was a Manteca resident with family in Tracy. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave, followed by burial at Schulte Memorial Park. Services will be live-streamed on Roxanne’s tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Sylvia Addison, 84, died Oct. 8. She was born Sept. 22, 1936 in Wisconsin and was a Mountain House resident for 6 years. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. Celebration of Life on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Services will be live-streamed on Sylvia’s tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Traci Carter-McKinney, 47, died Oct. 8. She was born July 30, 1973 and was a Tracy resident for seven years. A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Services will be live-streamed on Traci’s tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
David Merten, 63, of Tracy died at his home on Sept. 15. He was born on Feb. 28, 1957, and lived in Tracy for the past 14 years. A Celebration of Life service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Journey Christian Church, 4600 S. Tracy Blvd. There is limited space and masks are required. See the livestream at journeycc.net/DavidMerten
