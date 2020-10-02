Laurence Silveira, 91, a former Tracy resident, died Tuesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements. Visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for service updates.
Albert Dexter, 71, died Tuesday. He was born July 10, 1949. He was a Byron resident with family that reside in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled. Contact the family for information.
Kelly Smith, 56, a longtime Tracy resident, died Monday. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled at this time.
David Jones, 46, died Saturday. He was born Feb. 4, 1974 and was a Stockton resident with family in Tracy. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a celebration of life at 1p.m. on Oct. 14 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Services will be live-streamed on David’s tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Maria Cisneros, 59, died Saturday. She was born Jan. 28, 1961 in Mexico and was a Tracy resident for 20 years. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m., with a rosary at 6 p.m., on Oct. 9, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Services will be live-streamed on Maria’s tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Christine Toon, 54, died Friday. She was born June 11, 1966 and was a Tracy resident for 50 years. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. Contact the family for information.
Charlotte C. Conner, 82, died Sept. 20 in Littleton, Colorado. She was born Aug. 3, 1938 and was a longtime Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements. Graveside services were held for the family on Saturday at the Schulte Memorial Park. For more information visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com.
Octavio Pacheco, 62, died Sept. 19. He was born Nov. 20, 1958 in Mexico and was a Livermore resident with family in Tracy. Visitation is from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday with a rosary at 6 p.m.at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Services will be live-streamed on Octavio’s tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
