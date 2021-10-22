Thong Van Nguyen, 89, died Tuesday. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. this Sunday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Ave, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Edward J. Avila, 93, died Friday. He was born May 21, 1928, in Stratford and lived in Tracy most of his life. Visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A Recital of the Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 3, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and will be buried with military honors immediately after the service at Schulte Memorial Park.
Jose Omar Cavazos, 83, died Oct. 14 in Merced. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
David Edward Blaylock, 52, died Oct. 14 in Modesto. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Joscelyn McGowin, 42, died Oct. 14. She lived in Tracy for the last 13 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Cecil Joseph Rodgers, 80, died Oct. 13. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Mission of the Good Shepherd Church in French Camp with a Rosary at 6 p.m. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at the church followed by a burial at Park View Cemetery in French Camp. A reception afterwards will be held at the Roberts Union Farm Center.
David Jon Dahlheim , 63, died Oct. 9. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Cheryl Wiirre, 73, died Oct. 3. She was born Sept. 15, 1948, in North Dakota and lived in Tracy for the last 3 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue.
