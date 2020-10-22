Carmen Stella Lizarrga, 67, a longtime Tracy resident, died Monday. Visitation and rosary will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. Funeral service will follow on Thursday, Oct. 29.
Hendrick Vicente Malagon, 21, a resident of Tracy, died Monday. Visitation and rosary will be held Sunday, Oct. 25, at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. with a funeral service to follow on at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
Margaret Louise Bassett, 101, a longtime Tracy resident, died Sunday. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements No services are scheduled.
Kashmir Basra, 90, died Sunday. She was born February 2, 1930 in India and was a Livermore resident with family in Tracy. Prayers will be at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Services will be live-streamed via Kashmir’s tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Birthy Woody, 93, a longtime Tracy resident, died Saturday. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements No services are scheduled.
George Neilsen, 70, died October 15. He was born June 17, 1950 in El Salvador and recently moved to Tracy. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Services will be live-streamed via George’s tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Ranjit Singh Sandhu, 62, died October 15. He was born February 4, 1958 in India and was a Manteca resident with family in Tracy. Prayers will be at 2:30 p.m. today at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Mary Ann Avila, 83, died Oct. 13. She was born May 24, 1937 and had lived in Tracy for 60 years. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. today at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
