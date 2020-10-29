John Wheeler, 85, died on Wednesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W Highland Ave., is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled at this time.
Pilar Villaluna, 84, died Monday. She was born Feb. 10, 1936 in the Philippines and was a Tracy resident for 12 years. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled. Contact the family for information.
Hazel McGraw, 88, a longtime Tracy resident, died Sunday in Carson City, Nev. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W Highland Ave is handling arrangements. Check www.TracyMemorial.com for service information.
Phillip Dubie, 47, died Sunday at St. Joseph's Hospital in Stockton. He was born June 26, 1973 and was a lifelong Tracy resident. A rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W Highland Ave., and a memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at First Presbyterian Church, 101 Berverdor Ave. Services will be livestreamed on his tribute page at www.tracymemorialchapel.com
Joann Kirk, 62, died Saturday. She was born Dec. 30, 1957 and was a Tracy resident for 32 years. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
William Barringer, 65, died Oct. 22. He was born Feb. 18, 1955 and was a Tracy resident for 28 years. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled. Contact the family for information.
