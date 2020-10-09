Ernesto Meza Figueroa, 88, died Monday. He was born April 18, 1932 in Peru and was a Tracy resident for five years. Visitation will be 9 to 10:40 a.m. at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will start 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 165 W. Eaton Ave, with burial at Valpico Memorial Park.
Eva Villalpando, 61, died Sept. 30. She was born Aug.11, 1959, in Mexico. Services were held on Oct. 8 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., and were livestreamed at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Ignacio Anzaldo, 92, died Sept. 26. He was born August 31, 1928 in Mexico and was a Tracy resident for 75 years. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangement, and services are planned for Nov. 5 with time and location to be announced.
Mary Melinda Tippit, 60, of Tracy, died Sept. 8 at Doctors Hospital in Modesto. She was born June 4, 1960 and was a lifelong Tracy resident. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at 1860 S. Willow Creek Dr.
