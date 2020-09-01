Cody Small, 23, of Austin, Texas, who grew up in Tracy, died Aug. 22 in Austin. Visitation will be observed from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville, Texas. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, followed by burial in Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery.

Recommended for you