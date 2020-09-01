Cody Small, 23, of Austin, Texas, who grew up in Tracy, died Aug. 22 in Austin. Visitation will be observed from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville, Texas. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, followed by burial in Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- Evacuation warnings modified as Cal Fire makes progress south of Tracy
- Tracy council approves aquatics center plan
- Rancher scrambles to protect livestock, help crews fighting wildfires
- Schools still serving lunches even as demand plummets
- Police Log: Grow house busted after caller reports suspicious smell
- Tracy firefighters deployed to fight wildfires around the state, locally
- Death notices: Aug. 27
- New fire station going up at Tracy Hills
- Twice-Told Tales: Bomb scare
- Two local racers claim key wins at Delta Speedway
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
How to Go Back to School
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 11
Commented