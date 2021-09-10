Abel Zamarripa, 75, died Tuesday in Tracy. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Dorothy Leaper, 94, died Monday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there no services scheduled at this time.
Larry Humpherys, 86, died Monday. He was born in Idaho and lived the last 35 years in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled at this time.
Alexander Amaya, 67, died Sunday in Sunnyvale. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Philip J. Just, 61, died Sunday. He was born in Palo Alto and lived in Tracy for more than 20 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled at this time.
Ryan Larsen, 36, died Saturday in Sacramento. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Viola Arganbright, 91, died Sept. 1. She was born Feb. 23, 1930 in Oklahoma and was a Tracy resident for the last 64 years. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 West Eaton Avenue. The Rosary will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Donald White, 81, died Sept. 1 in French Camp. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there no services scheduled at this time.
Irene Georgia Hunsinger (Yaron), 75, died Aug. 24 at her home in Banta. She was born Dec. 1, 1945, and was a 20-year resident of the area. A private celebration of life with family and close friends will be held Sunday, Sept. 12.
