Lily Oshiro, 93, died Monday. She was born April 17, 1927, and was a Mountain View resident with family that lives in Tracy. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel, 550. S. Central Ave. No services are planned; contact the family for information.
Gloria Bacchetti, 89, died Monday. She was born Jan. 29, 1931, and was a Tracy resident for 69 years. There will be a prayer service at 10 a.m., Sept. 18, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550. S. Central Ave.
Marie Ida Poovey, 84, died on Monday. She was born July 17, 1936 in North Carolina and was a Tracy resident for 9 years. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon today at Fry Memorial Chapel, Fry Memorial Chapel, 550. S. Central Ave., and a celebration of life will begin at noon. Livestreaming of the services will be available at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Isabel Rodriguez, 88, a long time Tracy resident, died Friday. A visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, with a rosary to follow at 6:30 p.m. at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Tracy Memorial Chapel, with a graveside service to follow at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 E. Schulte Rd.
James Fisher, 73, died Friday. He was born April 30, 1947 and was a Tracy resident for 6 years. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel, 550. S. Central Ave. No services are planned; contact the family for information.
Yvonne Beatrice Clinton, 88, a longtime Tracy resident, died Sept. 3. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements and will provide information on services at www.tracymemorialchapel.com.
Edward Fallavena Jr., 78, died Sept. 3. He was born Sept. 2, 1942 and was a Tracy resident for 44 years. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel, 550. S. Central Ave. No services are planned; contact the family for information.
Maleko Mika, 69, died Sept. 3. He was born Dec. 17, 1950 in America Samoa. He was a Lathrop resident and had family in Tracy. Visitation will be from 2 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, with a rosary at 6 p.m. at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550. S. Central Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Lathrop. Livestreaming of the services are available at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Jacqueline Renee Meecham, 39, a Tracy resident, died Sept. 1. A visitation was held Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a graveside service right afterward at Valpico Memorial Park, 12815 W. Valpico Road.
Angelo Figueroa Jr., 56, died Aug. 28. He was born Dec. 5, 1963, in New York and was a Tracy resident for 8 years. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel, 550. S. Central Ave. No services are planned; contact the family for information.
Marilyn K. Hindley, 70, died on March 31. She was born on Nov. 13, 1949 and was a Tracy resident for many years. A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on September 24, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 East Schulte Road.
Commented