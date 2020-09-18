David Merten, 63, died Tuesday. He was born Feb. 28, 1957 and was a Tracy resident for 15 years. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 South Central Avenue, is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled; contact the family for information.
Gordon Mackey, 94, died Monday. He was born Nov. 13, 1925 in Oklahoma and lived in Tracy for 54 years. He will laid to rest at Schulte Memorial Park. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 South Central Avenue, is handling arrangements.
Richard Allen, 83, died Sunday. He was born Oct. 9, 1936 in Utah and was a Tracy resident for the past year. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 South Central Avenue, is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled; contact the family for information.
Eloise De Hoyos, 83, a longtime Tracy resident, died Tuesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements. Go to www.tracymemorialchapel.com for service updates.
Gurcharan Bajwa, 90, died Saturday. He was born Sept. 15, 1929 in India and was a Tracy resident for 2 years. Prayers will be at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 South Central Avenue at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
Norma Rhea Lockwood, 86, a longtime Tracy resident, died Friday. A private graveside service will be held at Schulte Memorial Park. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements.
Max Bass, 76, died Sept. 10. He was born March 17, 1944, in Missouri and was a Pioneer resident with family in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 South Central Avenue, is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled; contact the family for information.
Inger Johnson, 53, died Sept. 7. She was born Sept. 5, 1967 in New England and was a Tracy resident for 21 years. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 South Central Avenue, is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled; contact the family for information.
Ronald Hauger, 86, died Sept.1. He was born Aug. 12, 1934 in West Virginia and was a Tracy resident for 40 years. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 South Central Avenue, is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled; contact the family for information.
Jennifer Harvey, 45, died Aug. 26. She was born May 24, 1975, and was a resident of Tracy for the past 24 years. Funeral arrangements have been postponed because of COVID-19, and her children will hold a small private ceremony and schedule a larger ceremony for family and friends at a later date.
Derek A. Taylor, 36, of Tracy, died on Feb. 16 in San Francisco. A celebration of life will be held on his 37th birthday, at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 23, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 South Central Avenue. Services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
