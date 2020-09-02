Sohan Singh, 77, a Tracy resident for 17 years, died Tuesday. A prayer service will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Jimmie “Shorty” Lankford, 92, of Manteca, who had family in Tracy, died Monday. Graveside services will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at East Union Cemetery, 1035 N. Union Road, in Manteca. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements.
Ramona Garcia, 76, a lifelong Tracy resident, died Friday. Visitation will be observed from 2 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Holy Family Center, 12100 W. Valpico Road, followed by graveside services at Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Wilma Cooper, 90, a Tracy resident for 20 years, died Friday. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. No services are planned; contact the family for information.
Julia St. John, 91, a Tracy resident for 30 years, died Thursday. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., will handle arrangements.
Victor Billeci, 77, of Salida, who had family in Tracy, died Aug. 23. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. No services are planned; contact the family for information.
