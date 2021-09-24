James Vo, 79, died Wednesday. Services were held yesterday at Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Mary Speck, 63, died Monday in Tracy. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending at this time.
Alice Whitehurst, 95, died Sunday. She was born on Jan. 1, 1926, in Louisiana and lived in Tracy for the last 21 years. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 4 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 5 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
Robert Hartsinck , 70, died Sunday in Manteca. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. Burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 McCabe Rd, Santa Nella.
Miguel Tovanche, 30, died on Sunday. He lived in Oakland for the last 14 years and has family living in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. Contact family for service information.
Lolita Balderas, 81, died Saturday, September in Tracy. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Tracy Memorial Chapel 5 W. Highland Ave, with a Rosary at 3 p.m.
Katherine Frith Jordan 64, died Saturday in Tracy. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements, visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates on services.
Basilisa Perez, 99, died Friday in Modesto. She was born Nov. 9, 1922, in Texas and moved to Tracy in 1960. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, followed by burial at Schulte Memorial Park. Her services will be live streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Kenneth McDaniel, 68, died Sept. 15 in Tracy. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending at this time.
Matthew Gibson, 33, died Sept.13. He was a lifelong resident of Tracy and graduated Tracy High in 2006. A funeral service was held yesterday for him.
Mary Borges, 65, died Sept. 12 in Modesto. A Rosary service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave, followed by a Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W Eaton Ave. Burial will follow at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 E. Schulte Rd.
Nicolasa R. Amezquita, 76, died Sept. 5. She was born Oct. 1, 1944, in Soledad and lived in Tracy for the last 55 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are private. She will be buried at the Tracy Mausoleum.
Commented