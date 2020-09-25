Dennis M. Wilson, 79, died Sunday. He was born Feb. 27, 1941 in Michigan and was a Brentwood resident with family in Tracy. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., followed by graveside services at SchulteMemorial Park.
Judith Peterson, 71, died Sunday. She was born Dec. 11, 1948 and was a Tracy resident for 30 years. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Jagdev Sohal, 70, died Sunday. He was born Feb. 12, 1950, in India and was a Lathrop resident with family in Tracy. A prayer service will held at 1 p.m. today at Fry Memorial Chapel, Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., and services will be live-streamed via Jagdev’s tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Barbara Silva, 83, died Saturday. She was born July 17, 1937 and was a Manteca resident with family in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled. Contact the family for information.
Sharon Moore, 66, died Friday. She was born May 17, 1954 in Northern Ireland and was a Tracy resident for 22 years. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled. Contact the family for information.
Eloise De Hoyos, 83, died Sept. 15. She was born on July 1, 1937 and had lived in Tracy since 1957. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements. A graveside service was held on Wednesday at SchulteMemorial Park.
Commented