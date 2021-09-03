Margaret T. Moore, 78, died Tuesday in Tracy. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled at this time.
Ioan Candea, 84, died Monday at home in Tracy. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, followed by a 12:30 p.m. graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 East Schulte Road.
Gene Dooley Thompson, 81, died Monday in Stockton. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are private.
Ruben Martinez Sr., 90, died on Saturday in Tracy. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Maria Rita, 97, died on Friday. She was born May 7, 1924 in the Azores and lived in Tracy the past 59 years. Visitation will be from 2 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue with a Rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 15 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church 163 West Eaton Avenue. She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park.
Gladys Antoinette Kitt, 71, died Aug. 27 in Santa Clara. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled at this time.
Mony Singh, 61, died, Aug. 26. He was born on Nov. 29, 1959. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled at this time.
Zariah Shepard, 1 month old, died Aug. 26. Visitation will be from 2 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday with a graveside service immediately following at Schulte Memorial Park.
Irene Saenz, 79, died Aug. 25. She was born on Nov. 3, 1941 and she was a lifelong resident of Tracy. A visitation was yesterday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A Mass will be held today at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 West Eaton Avenue.
Mary Helen Saenz, 76, died Aug. 24. She was born on Aug. 20, 1945 in New Mexico and she been a resident of San Joaquin County for the last 17 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park.
Jeffrey Lynn Codwell, 62, died Aug. 23. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. He will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park.
Robert Hammons, 81, died Aug. 17 at his home in Tracy. He was born Sept. 21, 1939, and lived in Tracy for many years. A memorial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, at Lakeside Chapel in the San Joaquin River Club, 30000 Kasson Road.
