Editor,
In only 20 months of controlling the government, the DC Democrats, including Rep. Josh Harder, have driven the nation’s car off the cliff. It’s no wonder gas prices have soared.
There is no finer example of their global warming obsession and their jihad against America’s oil and gas industry than a Sept. 21 hearing in which executives from the nation’s six largest banks testified before the House Financial Services Committee.
People like socialist and far-left Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib are in power because San Joaquin County voters support extremists like Harder.
Tlaib asked all the bank executives if they have a policy against funding new oil and gas products and then went nuts after JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon humiliated her on the issue.
“Absolutely not and that would be the road to hell for America,” Dimon replied, as all the rest of the bank CEO’s agreed with Dimon.
In response, Tlaib launched an attack on JP Morgan and urged customers to close their JP Morgan accounts.
Harder long ago proved that his allegiance is with his party and the climate change extremists rather than with working people. This is why we have $5-$7 per gallon gas – because of the Democrats and Josh Harder.
Harder remained silent when Biden killed the Keystone Pipeline that would have delivered hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil more each day and took about 30 anti-oil industry actions.
For Harder, the working people of the Valley come last after Biden, the Democratic Party, his party’s leadership and losers like Rashida Tlaib. As the JP Morgan CEO put it, it’s “the road to hell for America.” Move over Josh, it’s time for Tom Patti to drive.
Dave Kerst, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.