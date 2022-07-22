Editor:
The Biden Administration’s actions selling oil from America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) – designed to aid the nation in crises – should be a matter of outrage for every American.
The SPR should never be used by a president as a political crutch to lower U.S. gasoline prices by a few pennies and to save his hide from the disastrous impact of his anti-oil industry moves, from restricting drilling to killing the Keystone pipeline.
But when a president sells the SPR oil to the nation’s potential enemies, such as the People’s Republic of China, and benefits his son’s Chinese business interests, the story becomes treacherous, if not worse.
Here’s a July 5 Reuters article: “More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency reserves release to lower domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices hit record highs.”
A pivotal part of the story was buried in the eighth paragraph: “A third cargo headed to China, another source said.”
Miranda Devine, the New York Post’s crack reporter, who wrote the book “Laptop from Hell” (about Hunter Biden’s laptop), shed more light on the oil that was supposed to help American consumers and instead went to Communist China.
On July 10, Devine wrote: “Biden diverted at least a million barrels of oil from the SPR, according to Reuters, to Chinese state-owned gas giant Sinopec, which Hunter had invested in through his ten percent stake in Chinese private equity firm BHR.”
This is beyond disgusting. Using oil designed to help our people, and selling it to the Communist Chinese and son Hunter’s business pals is pathetic.
And where’s our congressman (Josh Harder)? He’s quiet as a church mouse and certainly not putting the Valley first.
Stephen Wampler, Tracy
