Olympic memories of an ice hockey upset, ski jumping hero

Yes, I’ve been watching the TV coverage of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and when I turned the channel to another station, I couldn’t help pausing a moment to remember my personal experience with the Winter Olympics.
It was 62 years ago when what was known as Squaw Valley hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics. I’m still having difficulties calling it Tahoe Palisades, but the new name tacked onto it does carry out current efforts not to demean the women of indigenous people, aka American Indians.
Anyway, I’m still glad I had the opportunity to make a one-day trip to the 1960 Olympic Winter Games. That opportunity developed in the days before the 1960 games were beginning.
Nick Margaros of Tracy Inn fame said he was going up to Squaw Valley one day to see what it was all about and asked if Joan Pflugrath, the Senior Elementary School teacher with whom I was becoming acquainted, and I wanted to go with him. We quickly accepted the invitation.
On the appointed day — it was a sunny one in the Sierra — Nick drove us to Squaw Valley. We had visions of crowded parking lots and feared that would be a problem. It turned out it wasn’t a problem at all, and parking spaces were readily available.
We quickly learned that the big event of the day was a hockey game, which turned out to be an important one on the U.S. team’s journey toward upsetting arch-rival Soviet Union for the gold medal.
The Americans had taken home silver medals in hockey at the Winter Games in 1952 and 1956, but going into the 1960 Olympics they were considered a long shot. The U.S. team managed to win its first two games in group play against Czechoslovakia and Australia, and then defeated Sweden and Germany in the first two games of the championship round. The U.S. then scored an upset victory over Canada and went on to meet the Soviets, who were also undefeated at that point, on Feb. 27.
A full house was on hand at what was named Blythe Arena to witness the U.S. defeat the Soviets, 3-2, in a hard-fought game. It was the first time an American hockey team had ever defeated the Soviets in Olympic competition.
The next day, the U.S. met the Czechs and came from behind for the 9-4 win to stay undefeated. It was America’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in hockey. Canada defeated the Soviets to win the silver medal while the Soviets received the bronze.
The hockey arena, located at one side of the parking lot, was sold out for the game in 1960, so we walked around the Olympic venue, which still was still centered around the modest Squaw Valley Lodge, stopping for a snack and then watching the large-hill ski-jumping from the bottom of the hill.
For some reason, I recall to this day that the top ski-jumper of the day was an East German by the name of Helmut Recknagel. I learned later he had won ski-jumping (skispringer in German) events all over Europe in the 1950s and 60s and had become a national hero, and then a sports doctor, in the communist land on the other side of the Iron Curtain.
More than a decade later, Miss Pflugrath, who in the meantime had become Joan Matthews, and I returned to what is now Tahoe Palisades with daughters Laurie and Meg for some skiing, staying at the 1960 Olympics dormitory-style lodge.
It was in 1990, though, on a trip to skiing trip to North Lake Tahoe, that Joan and I went down memory lane. We drove over to Squaw Valley to see if the 50th anniversary was being observed, and it was. We spent several hours taking in what had become Alpine village, and walking through a large display of photos and information on the 1960 Winter Olympics. We were glad we had spent that February 1960 day at the Squaw Valley Winter Olympics.
Thanks to Nick Margaros and Helmut Recknagel, we had great memories of what is now Tahoe Palisades.
Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.