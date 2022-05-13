A tribute to veterans will be the theme of “The American Soldier,” a one-man dramatic performance appearing on stage at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts Saturday night.
Douglas Taurel created the show 7 years ago and has performed it in 30 cities in 22 states. He will perform the play in honor of Memorial Day in Tracy this weekend and again in Champaign, Ill., with performances also scheduled in Chicago, Tampa, Michigan and Wisconsin later this year.
The 85-minute show is based on letters from American soldiers from the American Revolution through Afghanistan and Iran. It touches on aspects of war including the bravery of soldiers and their families, post-traumatic stress, as well as the lessons Americans learn during military service.
“It brings awareness to our veterans and their families' sacrifices for our country,” Taurel said. “My play is not political but a profoundly human story made to honor our veterans and their families.”
