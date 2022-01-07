One of the oldest parks in Tracy is due for improvement, and could end up as the next big project in the city’s Capital Improvement Program, pending the outcome of discussions taking place before the city’s Parks and Community Services Commission, and ultimately, the Tracy City Council.
In a report to the parks commission, which met Thursday evening to discuss the matter, city parks Planning and Development Manager Richard Joaquin noted that the city has an anticipated General Fund surplus of $22 million for fiscal 2021-22 as a result of increased sales tax revenue.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department also has a list of nine parks that are due for upgrades, with anticipated costs ranging between $150,000 to upgrade sports courts and install lighting at A.R. Glover Park on Pescadero Avenue, to $20 million to fund a complete renovation of Ritter Family Ball Park on Tracy Boulevard.
Todd Lieberg, chairman of the Tracy Parks and Community Service Commission said in advance of Thursday’s meeting that the commission was set to discuss what amounts to a wish list for city’s Capital Improvement Program budget, and which projects should appear at the top of that list.
“As one commissioner I have one of five votes, so I can’t pre-determine what the outcome will be,” Lieberg said. “We’re really just receiving a report from parks staff on proposed capital improvement projects for the upcoming year and providing individual input. Ultimately the city council then determines what is funded and what is not funded.”
The list doesn’t include projects like Legacy Fields, the Ellis Aquatics Center or the proposed multi-generational recreation center slated for Ceciliani Park as those projects already have budgets and are in the planning process. The projects on the new list still don’t have major funding or budgets identified yet and haven’t gotten as far as the planning process.
Lieberg said that a proposed $20 million upgrade for Ritter Family Ball Park is just the start of the discussion.
“That was the back of the envelope type of estimate without doing any kind of real feasibility study,” he said. “That’s just, here’s what we think it will cost. Does the council want to spend that amount of money? Or do they want to do like maybe a Legacy Fields approach where, OK, yes, we want to build and renovate it but we’ll allocate X-amount of money to it this fiscal year and we’ll do this portion of it.”
Other projects on the list include $1.5 million for Tracy Sports Complex, which would improve high fencing and netting, upgrade the concessions building and meeting room, and improve landscaping and parking. A proposed $1.8 million upgrade to Robert Kenner Park would include sport court lighting, landscaping and possible playground equipment replacement.
Parks and Recreation Director Brian MacDonald said that the review of the list at the start of each year is how the city sorts out which project get funded.
“You can’t fund them all at once, so what are some of our options and what can we look at to prioritize those?” he said. “At the staff level (Ritter Family Ball Park) is going to be one of the top needs that we see.”
MacDonald noted that it’s highly used, and pending further development at Legacy Fields it’s the only city-owned park with a 90-foot baseball diamond, which is in high demand. It is also the only city park that allows football practice with lights.
“It’s a major park in an underserved part of our town, so we’ve come to realize that there are some neighborhood park amenities that are needed for that neighborhood, so we would like to explore putting those in this park.”
It’s one of the city’s oldest parks, and for lifelong Tracy residents, including MacDonald, it was long the city’s central venue for team and recreational sports.
Carlton E. “Pete” Ritter and Margaret Ritter donated the park to the city in 1944. It was known as Tracy Ball Park until 2018 when it was renamed to honor the donors of the 11-acre site. While many youth leagues practiced and played at local schools, Tracy Ball Park had the city’s only playing fields until Tracy Sports Complex opened on 11th Street in 2002.
If the city does move forward with a major upgrade, with City Council discussions likely in March, it will also take on an extensive planning process.
“If we do get direction from the council that this is a priority, then we would need to go out to the community and get some feedback on what the community needs and what the community expects,” MacDonald said.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
