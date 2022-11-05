The city of Tracy has one opening on its Parks and Community Services Commission, and for the next 2 weeks will take applications from Tracy residents who wish to serve their community.
The appointee will serve the remainder of the 4-year term currently being served by Jacy Krogh, who is moving out of the area. That term expires on Jan. 31, 2024.
The commission oversees the rules and regulations regarding the city’s recreation programs and activities in parks and city recreational facilities. The commission also holds public hearings on recreation programming, grants, facility development and design, recreation programs, permits for use of parks and advises the Tracy City Council on long-term parks and recreation planning.
The five-member commission meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month, and commissioners are paid $50 per-meeting, or up to $100 per-month
The city is taking applications through Thursday, Nov. 17. Applications are available at:
City Clerk’s Office, Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376, or by calling (209) 831-6101, or by email at www.cityoftracy.org.
