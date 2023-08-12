In 1923 the life expectancy was about 57 years, in 2023 the life expectancy is approximately 79 years. Therefore, there is absolutely no reason for a sedentary life or lifestyle. Sitting around day-after-day soon becomes week-after-week which will then become month-after-month. Before you know it those days, weeks, and months will be years. What a waste!
Today many are reconsidering retirement. If you retire at 62 and live to be 79, how will you spend the next 17-plus years? Someone once said a body in motion stays in motion. Believe it. Stay physically, socially, emotionally and spiritually active at any age, but as we qualify as senior citizens, it becomes even more important to stay as active as possible.
Stay physically active. Walk. It doesn’t take any equipment. There are no fees. If you haven’t been active, start slow. Even 5 minutes. You will be amazed at how quickly 5 minutes becomes 10 minutes and 10 becomes 20 and 20 becomes an hour. Tracy Senior Center offers a variety of classes. Adopt a “no excuses” attitude. There are low impact exercises and even chair exercises. Commit to be active.
Stay socially active. It is not good to spend too much time alone. Talk to people. Join a discussion group. Visit your family and friends. Play Bingo. Go shopping; window shopping is still free.
Stay mentally active. Exercise your mind. Try reading a book. If your sight is not good, try audible books. Consider joining a book club. If you love watching TV, select some programs that stimulate your mind. Jeopardy is an example. Crossword puzzles, Sudoku and woodoku are great mental exercises.
When our parents were 70 to 75 years old, we thought they were ancient. Today we find that 75-year-olds are sometimes still working. They are busy. They are having fun. Sometimes a 75-year-old finds new love. Just think, 75 and dating – AWESOME! Eighty just does not seem so old anymore.
Our bodies are not meant for a sedentary life. Every day, when you wake up, look up. Then get up, clean up, put on your makeup, dress up, and show up. Show up for whatever your day requires. Perhaps you are going to work, or going to a meeting, or going for a walk, or going shopping, or going to the gym, or reading a book, or listening to music, or checking on family and friends, or cooking or perhaps sewing. Whatever it is that your day requires, be sure that you show up fully engaged.
Be present. Be intentional. Be focused. LIVE!!!!
• Dr. Clara Voss is Vice President of Tracy Seniors Association. Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
