A One-Way Street Pilot Project on Hansen Road is set to begin Jan. 20 in attempt to calm traffic, including commercial truck traffic, on the rural road just west of Tracy.
A news release from the San Joaquin County Public Works Department on Thursday said crews will be on the road marking the pavement for the proposed striping and sign locations. The county stated work to make the one-way street designation will take about two days.
At a Dec. 13 public meeting with residents in the Lammersville community the county public works department announced the plan to make Hansen Road a one-way street from the intersection with Von Sosten Road to the overpass of Interstate 205 on Hansen Road near the industrial area of the Prologis International Park of Commerce.
Concrete barriers and signage will prevent commercial trucks and other vehicles from turning south onto Hansen Road.
The county said it is coordinating with the city of Tracy and first responders and will have additional notices about the changes coming to the traffic patterns.
Traffic counters will be on the road next week as a consultant continues a traffic study. The consultant is working on a creating a digital model of the current transportation network when modeling different traffic calming options. That process is expected to take several weeks to complete.
The traffic study is set to continue through the first quarter of this year.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
