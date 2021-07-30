The city of Tracy will overcome its budget woes, thanks to changes in the state’s tax distribution methods which will allow sales taxes from online retailers to go to the cities where those retailers’ fulfillment centers are located.
Where the city had been looking at a $2.3 million deficit on its $78 million general fund spending plan for 2021-22, the city now can look for a $17.3 million surplus, after taking $3.7 million out to hire for positions that previously were to go unfilled, and a using another $1.7 million to replace outdated public works equipment.
The Tracy City Council approved a revised budget at its July 20 meeting after city Finance Director Karin Schnaider reported the increase in revenue, which will likely amount to $5 million or more just for the first quarter of 2021, ending March 31. She noted that the previous city budget for 2020-21 will see an increase of more than $10 million in sales tax above the $27 million worth of sales tax revenue the city expected at the start of the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The difference is the way sales taxes for online retailers is allocated. California Department of Tax & Fee Administration rules state that when retail goods are shipped from a fulfillment center in California, the sales tax goes to the jurisdiction where the fulfillment center is located, even if the order was placed from out of state.
Schnaider did not name any particular company as being the source of the sales tax but did confirm that a company that has local fulfillment centers has reported its sales tax data to the state and the state has confirmed the increase in revenue to the city representing the first three months of 2021.
“The predominant change is that it is now considered a local tax and the jurisdiction is being able to use it,” Schnaider told the council, adding that historically the tax went into a statewide pool and was distributed from there, while the new rules connect the tax to the location of the sale.
By the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year, it could account for up to $25 million more in sales tax revenue for the year, nearly double what the city expected in its original budget. Schnaider originally expected that the city would collect about $29.2 million in sales tax for 2021-22, and with the change in state tax distribution that amount could be as much as $54.2 million.
The city is still taking a conservative approach to how it would spend that money. Schnaider told the council that an audit, which could take two to three years, will confirm exactly how much money the city would get under the new system. In any event, she’s confident that local fulfillment centers could provide more revenue than the city previously expected.
“We’re being cautious as we bring this information forward to you because it is simply one quarter,” Schnaider told the council. “I can tell you that I’ve reached out to our local jurisdictions who are in similar situations with a distribution center like this and we do believe we’re reporting the correct amount to you.”
The new plan describes a general fund that takes in $114.9 million, as opposed to the $89.9 million previously expected. That revenue includes about $12 million from the Measure V ½-cent sales tax, which goes directly to projects earmarked for Measure V funds.
The new spending plan accounts for $83.4 million from the general fund, minus the Measure V money, compared to $78 million in the previous budget, with $17.3 million going to the city’s reserves.
The council agreed that it should be conservative in spending until it has a better idea of what the actual revenue will be, but it did approve $5.4 million in increased spending for 2021-22. About $3.7 million in personnel costs includes cost-of-living increases in six of nine collective bargaining contracts for city employees, plus restored funding for some of the staff positions that had been left vacant when the city was looking at a budget deficit, including new police officers and staff in engineering, public works and code enforcement. Another $1.7 million will go toward city vehicles and equipment that has been due for replacement for the past two years.
Schnaider told the council that the balance of the new revenues will go back to the city’s general fund reserve, which previously was in danger of being depleted each year.
“Looking at that 2023-24 year, where we were looking before at a $14 million loss in revenue, you’re now looking at a gain of over $60 million in your reserves,” she said.
The city is also getting one-time funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion federal assistance bill approved by President Joe Biden in March. Tracy gets $13.5 million of that and plans to use that money for homeless programs ($4.5 million) COVID-19 relief for households, businesses and non-profits ($4.5 million), city infrastructure like water, wastewater and broadband ($3 million) and hazard pay for city employees ($1.5 million).
The city approved a resolution amending its 2021-22 budget on a 4-1 vote, with Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas dissenting.
Councilman Dan Arriola made the motion, seconded by Councilwoman Eleassia Davis, but Vargas said she would like for Arriola to amend his motion to delay implementation of the budget amendment until later this year.
“I appreciate staff being cautious. I am concerned that this is a little bit too early. Maybe it’s because I’ve been here a little longer, but I don’t want to count money that we don’t have until we have it,” Vargas said.
“I would ask to the motion-maker maybe to amend it, to make this motion after the fall, when we are able to receive at least another quarter to see how we’re trending.”
“It’s a good thing that we’re doing. I think it’s prudent to put money in our reserves and replenish our reserves. I am OK with all of the recommendations, I’m just not OK with the timing of the recommendation,” Vargas said.
Davis asked Schnaider for assurance that the report from the first quarter was an accurate representation of what the city could expect. Schnaider replied that she also had increased sales tax numbers from the 2020-21 budget year to indicate that the trend would hold.
“I feel fairly confident based on conversations that this funding was vetted, and it’s understood that we were fairly comfortable that this funding was going to continue,” Davis said.
