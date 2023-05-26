Valley Link Rail is moving forward despite Councilman Bedolla’s slander at the last meeting. The last Valley Link meeting where he stated that he spoke for the city and citizens of the city in saying we were lied to about getting a Valley Link station with Phase 1.
Unfortunately for Councilman Bedolla he was at the Nov. 21, 2021, Tracy Council Meeting where the Valley Link representative gave a presentation explaining that Phase 1 will go to Mountain House while the 205 managed lanes are examined for Valley Link and that no decision has been made on moving the Tracy station.
On April 12 the Valley Link Rail Board chose the Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA) for the route that Valley Link will use to move passengers back and forth from the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station to Mountain House. The Board also took action to ensure that Valley Link is compliant with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).
Without NEPA certification, there will be no federal funding for the project.
Councilman Bedolla asked questions at the April meeting that displayed his ignorance of the work that has gone into this project for the last 8 years, and then proceeded to slander the previous Tracy representative to the Board, by saying that she had misled the residents of Tracy, and did not provide critical information regarding the environmental review of the Valley Link, particularly regarding the Initial Operating Segment (IOS) in determining the LPA.
The facts are that the Valley Link has always been envisioned as providing initial service from Dublin/Pleasanton BART to North Lathrop, and eventually connecting with Stockton Airport and/or the ACE rail station.
Both the Draft and Final EIR’s included an IOS that would allow service to begin as early as possible. Obviously, if the project doesn’t qualify for NEPA, it will never gain federal funding, which is critical for its success. Due to the hard work of former and current Board members, and Valley Link staff members, the project does qualify for federal funding, and is supported by all local agencies.
The LPA that the Board chose on April 12 reflects the use of the originally envisioned IOS with some minor changes requested by other local agencies (cities, districts, SJCOG, and the new HOV 205 project). None of these changes modified the plans to extend the IOS project to the Tracy Downtown Station, which is still slated to occur and is expected to be included in the next phase of the project. Also, please note that the LPA and the IOS include the 200-acre property that will be the Tracy Operations and Maintenance Facility.
We hope the public will continue to be engaged in this process as an essential piece of infrastructure that will be completed for the benefit of not only our community, but also residents of all south San Joaquin County, as well as the Tri-Valley area.
It is unfortunate that our current local representative is uninformed and uneducated about what has already transpired with the Valley Link, and what its plans are for the future. Tracy deserves a representative that is knowledgeable and grasps the complexities of this very important infrastructure project.
Editor’s note: The Tri-Valley/San Joaquin Regional Rail Authority Board of Directors approved the Locally Preferred Alternative on a unanimous vote on April 12. Tracy Councilman Matt Bedolla made his comments, expressing concern that the city of Tracy had not been properly informed on the potential San Joaquin Council of Governments/Caltrans Managed Lane Project alignment as well as the phasing of the project, prior to the vote. Kevin Sheridan, Executive Director of the rail authority, explained the alignment at the Tracy City Council’s Nov. 16, 2021, meeting, at which time council members, including Eleassia Davis and Dan Arriola, expressed concern that the Managed Lane project was not the Valley Link alignment that the city expected. Then-Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas, the city’s representative on the rail authority board at the time, responded that a downtown station was still an option.
