More than 35 vendor booths and seniors visiting them filled the Lolly Hansen Senior Center during the Open House and Resource Fair Wednesday morning.
Businesses, groups and organizations specializing in senior services were on hand to answer questions and discuss their services to visitors.
Booths included financial, health, legal and housing services for seniors and gave an opportunity answer questions and network with other vendors.
The Lolly Hansen Senior Center will host a Breakfast and Community conversation from 9 to 11 a.m. on May 24.
The event will be an opportunity for seniors to discuss their current and future needs. Seniors, caregivers and community members are invited to attend the free event and asked to RSVP by May 17 to the senior center at: (209) 831-6240 or tracyseniorcenter@cityoftracy.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.