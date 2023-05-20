Opening day 50 years ago prompts memories of cars and music

Earlier this week, while thumbing through back copies of the Press editions of May 1973 — a half century ago — I ran across a story with the headline, “Altamont slates ‘Tracy Day’ for May 27.”
It reminded me of the many years the raceway located seven miles west of Tracy in the Altamont Hills played a continuing on-again, off-again role in motor sports in our area, and, of course, also about the Altamont Rock Festival of Dec. 6, 1969, which attracted some 300,000 people from all over Northern California and ended in the killing of one spectator.
The 1973 story outlined plans for a special celebration of the newly repaved and reopened Altamont Raceway with a half-mile oval in the hills west of town.
The Tracy Day events included the ability of Tracy residents to buy admission tickets for $3 instead of the usual $4, not an overwhelming bargain but a gesture anyway.
But there was more to the program arranged by Frank Lima of Geringer Chevrolet, which provided the raceway’s trophy cars: music by the Tracy High Band, an appearance by Miss Tracy Heidi Heinbockel, accompanied by 10 candidates for Miss Tracy of 1973, and a NASCAR-sanctioned super-modified race with a number of well-known drivers.
Altamont promoter Charlie Jessup of Hayward had predicted that with the new surface, the track speed record should be eclipsed with straight-away speeds exceeding 125 miles per hour.
Jessup was one of a number of owners, managers and promoters of the raceway that was opened on July 23, 1966, when some 5,000 race fans filled the grandstands to witness the first race on one of the two paved tracks.
The Altamont Raceway site had been created when Fred Price, a motorcycle racer from Livermore, talked a construction crew building the California Aqueduct into moving some earth that flattened a hillside to make a home for a speedway.
I do recall John Pestana, general manager, presiding over the opening ceremony with a midget race car and a visiting fair queen from Chico as props.
After the opening, prospects for the Altamont Raceway were very bright. The location between the Bay Area and Central Valley bode well for easy access for race fans, and the two paved tracks, including one for a half-mile, made all kinds of auto and motorcycle races possible.
It wasn’t long, though, before Pestana and the original owners were succeeded by Dick Carter. It was Carter who invited sponsors of the Rolling Stone’s “gift to their fans” free rock concert to Altamont after they had been first turned down at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco and then by the Sears Point Raceway in Sonoma County.
I still have recollections of spending a couple of hours at the Dec. 6, 1969, all-day concert that attracted some 300,000 people. I was clinging to the top of the stage backdrop shooting photos while the Flying Burrito Bros. performed.
Later in the day, I was at the Tracy Municipal Airport when Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young arrived from the raceway in a small helicopter in order to board a larger SFO ’copter to take them to the San Francisco Airport to catch a flight to Los Angeles where they were to have a concert that night at UCLA.
While waiting for the SFO ‘copter to arrive, I had a chance to talk a few minutes with David Crosby, who explained the musicians had no way to get from the airport to the raceway earlier that day, so they “borrowed” a pickup parked at the airport by Tracy cropduster Tom Ormsby.
Over the years, I returned to the Altamont Raceway only a few times, but I do recall one other experience. It was in April 1974 watching motorcycle stunt rider Wild Bill Barnhart revving up his cycle and rounding the track to gain enough speed to make a death-defying leap over 17 cars lined up next to the track.
Wild Bill successfully made it over a fewer number of cars, but when it came time for the final well-advertised leap over the 17 cars, well, he kept riding around and around the track, but he didn’t make the jump.
“I didn’t feel right. I lost my nerve ... my life is pretty expensive to me,” he told me afterwards.
Although I recall exactly when the Altamont Raceway was opened, I have only a less-than-exact date, something like 15 years ago, when it was finally closed.
It was refusal by Alameda County Board of Supervisors to grant the final owners a permit to reopen the raceway for motorcycle racing unless a number of restrictions were met, That was the final blow.
The supervisors were told by any number of nearby ranchers and a growing number of homeowners that the noise of race cars circling the half-mile track and problems with broken fences and other property being damaged had to stop. Traffic jams on race days added to the problems, they said.
News reports soon after the Altamont rock concert had told of the complaints of nearby ranchers, who said repairing and replacing damaged facilities was costing them large chucks of money.
Altamont made history for a number of reasons, not least of which was the killing of the young man from San Jose by Hells Angels, who believed the spectator, standing close to the stage, was carrying a gun.
After the closing of Altamont, efforts to give birth to a new raceway north of Tracy near Interstate 205 were launched. What was called Spirit of California included a number of entertainment venues, but it never got off the ground when the promoter couldn’t prove to the Tracy City Council and the State Department of Business Oversight that he had the financial backing to bring his dreams to life. And, too, the fear of raceway noise so close to Tracy homes was another barrier.
The idea for an entertainment venue began in 2009 with a modest proposal by Jeff Macey, former manager of Altamont Motorsports Park, to build a race track north of Larch Road. The project was called Tracy’s California Blast.
James Rogers of Los Gatos joined the project as a developer in 2010, and the two secured an exclusive negotiation rights agreement with the city of Tracy in April 2011.
By September 2011, Macey had left the project, and Rogers began to move forward with a much grander plan to turn 1,500 acres of land north of town into an amusement park, casino, race track, hotel, golf course and movie studio.
By September 2012, Rogers renamed the project Spirit of California and entered into an exclusive negotiation rights agreement with the city for that business.
The City Council granted Rogers three extensions of the agreement until it lapsed and was voided by the city in late 2013.
About the time the city ended the exclusive negotiation rights agreement, the State Department of Business Oversight began to take interest in Spirit of California and the way Rogers was getting local people to invest money in the project.
Generally, there was concern expressed about the proposed $500 million enterprise and the way it was being operated. said state officials That, along with the City of Tracy’s opposition, combined to end of Roger’s dream. There was no successor to the Altamont Raceway, only a ton of memories — of racing and rock ’n’ roll.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.