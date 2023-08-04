Tracy Unified School District has an opening on its board of education following the resignation of Trustee Brian MacDonald.
MacDonald was appointed to the board in March to replace Ana Blanco, whose term expires at the end of 2024. Since his appointment to the school board, MacDonald, the city of Tracy’s Parks and Recreation Director, has taken on the duties of interim assistant city manager following the resignation of former Tracy City Manager Michael Rogers at the end of May.
MacDonald confirmed this week that his resignation from the school board, effective as of July 25, is because of his increased duties for the city of Tracy, which would interfere with his duties as a school board member.
The school district is seeking a replacement to fill that seat until the November 2024 election. People residing in the TUSD elementary and/or high school boundaries who are interested in becoming a member of the Board of Education may submit an application and a resume.
Applications for the open seat can be found at https://www.tracy.k12.ca.us/board-of-education/agenda-minutes, and should be returned to:
Board of Education, Tracy Unified School District, 1875 W. Lowell Avenue, Tracy, CA 95376. Deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Aug. 15. Qualified candidates will be interviewed at a special board meeting on Tuesday, August 22, and the new board member will be appointed at that time.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
