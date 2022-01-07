Editor,
Owing to the holidays I missed Joe Walker’s letter about the garbage rate increase and my comments in the Dec. 24 Tracy Press. Mr. Walker seems to be somewhat confused.
Yes, Governor Newsom signed into law the requirement that compostable waste be separated from other trash; he did not write the law though. SB1383 does not impose an increase in collection fees. Neither Newsom nor the Assembly directed any city to increase the cost of collection.
I fully support the need to reduce the amount of trash that ends up in landfills. What I do not support is a regressive tax that affects the less affluent to a larger degree than those with more. That was put forward by our Council.
Mr. Walker and other Ostriches may just want to ignore science. Global Climate Change is real, it is not or should not be a political issue. A vast majority of scientists agree on this. There is no downside to believing in the science but there is a huge downside to ignoring it. We have a chance to make our planet a better place. I say we need to try.
Mr. Walker may want to paint me as a Democrat ideologue but I am not. I am a liberal Democrat not because I agree with the party on every issue but because the party most closely mirrors my beliefs. I am not in lock-step with them. I feel free to disagree on some issues.
My problem with the increase in garbage fees is in response to the way our city was trying to pay for the extra work required. I have no problem paying my fair share.
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
