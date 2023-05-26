The Tracy City Council took a step toward firing City Manager Michael Rogers on Tuesday, introducing an ordinance that, if passed upon the second reading of the ordinance at the council’s next meeting, would allow the council to release Rogers on a 3-2 majority vote.
The ordinance would ultimately reverse a law, recommended by the San Joaquin County Grand Jury in 2019 and passed by a previous city council in August 2020, establishing a 4-1 majority to terminate the employment of the city manager or city attorney, the only two positions in the city hired directly by the city council.
Tuesday’s 3-2 vote on the ordinance, supported by Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis, Councilman Matt Bedolla and Councilman Dan Evans and opposed by Mayor Nancy Young and Councilman Dan Arriola, reflects the sharp divide that has taken hold on the council.
The ordinance will require a second reading before it can be approved, most likely at the council’s June 6 meeting, and if passed it would take effect after 30 days.
It also set the city up for further conflict, as Tuesday’s meeting was followed by a closed session meeting on Wednesday, where the agenda meeting included “Public employee discipline/dismissal/release,” and a conference with legal counsel regarding anticipated litigation and significant exposure to litigation.
The latter issue was addressed in a letter that the council received on Tuesday from Sonya Z. Mehta, an attorney with Siegel, Yee, Brunner & Mehta of Oakland, representing Rogers. The letter states that Rogers would have “compelling claims against the city for race discrimination, retaliation based on his protected actions about equity for underrepresented people, medical leave retaliation, defamation, and Brown Act Violations.”
Following the hour-long closed session Wednesday, City Attorney Bijal Patel said there was no reportable action from the session, and Mayor Young had recused herself from the meeting.
Tuesday’s meeting and the leadup revealed a divide on the council that has continued to intensify since the current council was seated in December 2022. Young had just been re-elected after defeating Davis and Bedolla, who were both elected to the council in 2020, in the race for mayor. Arriola also had been re-elected and Evans was newly elected.
Prior to Tuesday’s meeting Young had sent out a press release to area media, stating that the council majority of Davis, Bedolla and Evans is colluding with City Attorney Patel in a power grab and a “blatant racial attack” on Rogers, who is African American.
“What we’re here for tonight is an item that actually goes against our form of government, which is a city council/city manager form of government,” Young told the crowd in front of city hall during a rally prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
She referred to the 2019 Grand Jury Report, completed after an investigation into complaints that the council in 2017 and 2018 had become ineffective because of its 3-2 divide, which resulted in the firing of then-City Manager Troy Brown in 2017. Then-Mayor Robert Rickman and council members Veronica Vargas and Juana Dement voted to release Brown. Young, the only member of that council still serving on the council, and Rhodesia Ransom opposed the move.
“One of the things that we had from the grand jury was to put a supermajority in place so that future city managers and city attorneys would not have to subject to political whims,” Young told the crowd, made up mostly of her supporters, including the Democratic Club of Greater Tracy, and also including some who supported the council majority that seeks to change the rules.
Tuesday’s ordinance, presented by Davis and Bedolla, includes a list of grievances, such as statements that Rogers, among other things:
• Favors certain council members over others when it comes time to schedule policy matters as agenda items;
• Misused the authority given to him when the council, in August 2022, granted him permission to make expenditures without council review toward sheltering Tracy’s homeless population, resulting in purchase of eight repurposed shipping containers in December at a cost of about $600,000, and which remain unoccupied because of unresolved defects;
• Exhibits aggressive and hostile behavior toward city staff, according to complaints by city staff;
• Received inappropriate communications and gifts from vendors who have city contracts, according to information received through public records requests;
• Neglected to inform all council members in a timely manner of the details regarding his 10-week medical leave, and how his responsibilities would be delegated during that time.
The 3-hour discussion during Tuesday’s council meeting included a review of Rogers’ performance as city manager, something that ordinarily would be handled in a closed session as a personnel matter. It comes a little more than 6 months after the positive performance review that the council gave Rogers back in December, when they approved a 6% raise for him on a 4-1 vote after 1 year on the job, bringing his salary to $286,536.
Only Bedolla opposed the raise, stating that it was more than the 4% cost of living raise that most city employees get, and much more than average citizens get.
Davis said on Tuesday that the ordinance she and Bedolla presented outlines how Rogers’ effectiveness has changed since then, and many things that she requested from him didn’t come back to the council.
“I’ve seen a lot of other things and I’ve heard a lot of other things since that evaluation. Things that really bother me,” she said. “I do think that I did the best that I could to communicate with the city manager on several occasions.”
Young said that the council should respect its previous performance review.
“He not only met, he exceeded and he was outstanding in every single category,” Young said, adding that if a new performance review is required the council should take it on in the proper manner, and not in a public forum with termination of his employment at stake.
“This is a two-person thing, versus the entire council being able to discuss,” Young said. “The entire council has not heard this, and so normally when you deal with personnel you deal with it in a closed session.”
Young added that the council gave Rogers a list of things they wanted to see him accomplish over a year, but it has been only about 6 months since then. She added that the grievances listed in the ordinance had not come to the full council prior to this ordinance being presented.
“This, to be recorded on the books of the city of Tracy, this right here is embarrassing, and it’s embarrassing that we have not had an opportunity to talk about our employee.”
Public comment on the matter touched on the four-fifths majority recommendation from the 2019 Grand Jury Report.
Kenny Lima told the council that the Grand Jury’s recommendation for the supermajority is there for situations just like this.
“The ordinance was requested so that the city manager and city attorney could be shielded from power politics and shifting alliances, requiring a supermajority vote for their termination. Making this ordinance only about the city manager strikes nothing but power politics and shifting alliances,” he said. “We should get away from that so that we can gain the public trust.”
Sean Staley said that the council should remain a non-partisan organization, “Which makes the supermajority requirement for the removal of the (city manager) or city attorney in line with what I imagine are the city’s values in regards non-partisanship and finding compromise. It seems as if a coalition of convenience might have formed for this particular issue.
“A four-fifths supermajority requires a consensus among our city councilors, one that I think is harder to achieve with a simple three-member majority.”
Michel Bazinet said Tracy is fortunate to have a professional city manager.
“It could very well be that there are valid explanations for delays. For example, people have grievances that their agenda items take too long, and there may be good reasons for that. You certainly don’t fire a person for things like that,” he said.
“It was also said that the Grand Jury did not intend for current council to be bound by the supermajority requirement. That’s not true. That is exactly the reason that the supermajority requirement was put in, to relieve council from arbitrary dismissal,” he said.
Former Councilwoman Juana Dement supported the new ordinance, and told the council that it should be able to act when a problem with senior staff arises.
“It doesn’t matter how long somebody’s been on the job. If they’re an at-will employee, whether they’re 2 weeks or 2 months, if they do something that’s not correct it’s your duty to make sure that person is terminated,” she said.
“The grand jury report in the past, in my humble opinion, was used in some ways to politicize and to weaponize other movements,” she said. “We have to understand that we hear things like power politics. Well, power politics just happened outside of City Hall today, calling news media, calling people racist, etc.”
None of the council members would back down from their positions, and reaffirmed their stances prior to taking a vote.
“Any attempt to say that a majority should not be advocating for the residents is inherently undemocratic in itself,” Bedolla said.
“And I say this as a 100% Mestizo-blooded Mexican-American citizen, whose only language up to 6 years of age was Spanish, the only member of this council who speaks fluent Spanish, who appointed two Black planning commissioners and a Black female mayor pro tem: I condemn in the harshest words the display that we saw today, Mayor Nancy Young fanning the flames of racial division and seeking to further divide our residents for her and Councilmember Arriola’s political agenda.”
Davis added that the issue is not about power, but about transparency and accountability.
“This is a resolution to change the ordinance from a supermajority to a simple majority because it needs to happen so that our hands are not tied, so that we are not beholden to the minority, who has special interest relationships with people in this community.”
Evans said that the grievances listed in the ordinance are legitimate.
“As for the mayor’s claims of a racial attack, I’m not going to waste a lot of time on that other than to say, facts are not racist,” he said. “I can substantiate many of those facts. Some I can’t, some I’ve seen with my own eyes.”
Arriola said that he remained unconvinced that the supermajority requirement was intended for just the previous council from 2017 and 2018.
“I do believe that a change to that policy is simply bad policy. I believe that a supermajority requirement is a check and balance on our council that is a necessary check and balance. I do believe it came from an independent agency, the civil grand jury, and a time when we needed it. I think that it still is relevant today.”
