Editor,
I’m not sure who owns the brick and I don’t know where the brick came from but I did read the report in the Tracy Press about the brick.
Someone threw it through a window. It was not me this time but I did throw one through a window once. I was a boy that found the window of an abandoned house with some broken windows already an irresistible target for my brick. It made a very satisfying sound when it went through the window pane.
The brick reported in the Tracy Press was thrown through the window of a house of worship. It is sad to read that there is a person living in our community that thinks this action is appropriate and even sadder that there are a few of our fellow citizens who agree with this action.
America: the country where one of our rights is to worship as we wish and one of our responsibilities is to respect the rights of others. Neither was done by our brick thrower.
I hope that in the future I will be a better citizen in my thoughts and actions and that our brick throwing citizen will as well.
Wes Huffman, Tracy
