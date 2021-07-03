Three Tracy graduates will receive $3,130.43 to help further their educational goals as they were named recipients of the 2021 Friedberger Educational Fund Scholarship on Tuesday.
The San Joaquin County Office of Education announced that Lily Backster, Tracy High, Destiny Diaz, West High, and Emily Gore, Kimball High, were among the 23 students from San Joaquin County to receive the scholarship award this year.
Established in 1963 by William Friedberger, a prominent Stockton physician and longtime medical director at San Joaquin General Hospital, the fund awards each student $3,130.43 to be paid over four years in installments of $782.60.
To qualify for the scholarship students must meet a list of criteria that includes; a need for financial assistance, excelling in schoolwork, displaying excellent character, leadership and public service and an intent to enroll in a higher learning institution in California.
Each high school can nominate one student to apply for the scholarship each year.
Applications were reviewed by a three-member committee which included John Ramirez Jr., Stockton Unified School District, James Mousalimas, San Joaquin County Superintendent of School and Jeremy Silcox, committee-member at large.
This year the fund awarded $72,000 in scholarships and since the first selection in 1964 $2.9 million has been awarded.
