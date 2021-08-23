The Sister City Association of Tracy placed a plaque in Ken Yasui Park commemorating the 30th anniversary of the program that unites Tracy with Memuro, Japan. The plaque was placed near an evergreen pear tree, planted members of the association and a delegation from Memuro that was visiting in 2019. The plaque honors Ken Yasui, the first president of the Tracy Sister Cities Association.
30th anniversary of Sister Cities program commemorated
- Press staff report
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Banta community fear for public safety with increasing truck traffic
- Jaguars defeat Bulldogs 42-27 in opening game
- Police Log: Couple assaulted with ham and eggs
- Health caution issued as smoke, dust impact the San Joaquin Valley
- Council at impasse over Westside Specific Plan policies
- Board of Supervisors passes resolution to denounce state mask mandates in schools
- Police Log: Woman claims man with a gun followed her from park
- Death notices Aug. 13
- Death notices Aug. 20
- New Millennium coach looks forward to growing with his team
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mountain House News
-
Aug 29
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 26
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 10
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.