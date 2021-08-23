The Sister City Association of Tracy placed a plaque in Ken Yasui Park commemorating the 30th anniversary of the program that unites Tracy with Memuro, Japan. The plaque was placed near an evergreen pear tree, planted members of the association and a delegation from Memuro that was visiting in 2019. The plaque honors Ken Yasui, the first president of the Tracy Sister Cities Association.

