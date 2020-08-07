A few thoughts on sports and books

A few weeks ago, when I was over at the Hairitage barber shop on West 12th Street talking to Dan Tafoya about his 60 years of cutting hair in Tracy, Dan mentioned that among many others, two Tracy Press sports editors, Larry Minner and Frankie Garland, had been his regular customers in days gone by.
Dan noted that Larry still came into the shop — when he wasn’t in Hawaii visiting grandchildren — but how about Frankie?
I responded that, as far as I knew, Frankie was still teaching journalism at a college in his native Pennsylvania — but that was awhile ago.
And then Tuesday morning an email labeled “Book Project” arrived. It was from Frankie, and it was about his latest book, a biography of Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame shortstop Arky Vaughan, soon to be published by McFarland & Co. of Jefferson, North Carolina.
“You might recall that McFarland also published my first book — a biography of Willie Stargell — in 2013.” Frankie wrote. “I’ve spent the past five summers researching and writing the Vaughan book.”
Frankie noted that Vaughan wasn’t as well known as Stargell (a native of Alameda), but he became an established player, especially with the bat, in the 1930s. Born in Arkansas, of course, he grew up in Southern California and spent the off-season at a ranch in Potter Valley near Ukiah. He bought another one in Eagleville, in Modoc County, after he retired from professional baseball in 1949.
“Sadly, he didn’t get to enjoy the new ranch for too long; he and a friend drowned while out fishing on Lost Lake, near Eagleville, in 1952,” Frankie related.
“Vaughan was an excellent player, particularly in the hitting department, but hated attention and rarely said much of anything. Still, I thought his legacy should be preserved, and that’s why I pursued the bio project.”
Frankie, a native of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, reported he still teaches journalism at Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania, while living in the Pittsburgh area. In addition to his two books about Pittsburgh Pirates greats, he has other ties with his beloved Pirates, noting one of those ties in particular:
“My son, Frankie, incidentally, is now the chief legal counsel for the Pittsburgh Pirates.”
Speaking of sports books
While on the topic of books dealing with sports, there’s another one in the mill right now, and it deals with Tracy High football history.
Mike Banner, a 1988 graduate of Tracy High, where he was a standout member of the track team, is collecting material for a book chronicling Tracy High football seasons from 1979 to 1994. Originally, the book was to cover only the 1980s, but Banner, who lives in Boise, Idaho, has extended the time period.
In mentioning Banner’s collecting material for the book, it would be more accurate to report that Wayne Schneider, who was head football coach during that era, is doing a lot of the collecting.
Wayne has been down to the Press office on numerous occasions in the last month or so, going through files and snapping photos with his cellphone of stories about those football seasons, which of course include the 1982 and 1987 Sac-Joaquin Section championship teams.
Wayne reports that the time period for the book was extended from 1989 to 1994 because that was the year he retired from coaching.
I’ll keep tabs on Wayne and Banner’s progress in completing the book. No title yet.
