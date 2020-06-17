The June image of the month selected by Tracy Camera Club is Mickey McGuire’s “Massai Women.”
He reported that he took the photo in October during a safari trip to Kenya and Tanzania, using a Sony RX100 camera and then converting the original color image to monochrome with Nik Silver Efex Pro.
“The people in the village were very friendly, invited us into their homes and performed dances,” he wrote.
