Arsh Muhib, a West High sophomore and member of the California Civil Air Patrol, was promoted to Cadet 2nd Lieutenant after earning the Gen. Billy Mitchell Award.
Muhib has been with the Civil Air Patrol California Wing’s Tri-Valley Composite Squadron 156 for three years. He is the Bravo Flight Commander of Squadron 156 and the former Bravo Flight Sergeant. He has also served roles inside of Civil Air Patrol as the squadron training flight sergeant, recon team member for the California Wing Cadet Programs Conference and public affairs NCO at the California Wing Super Integrated Leadership Program held last January.
He received the promotion after receiving the award which is given after completing the first eight achievements of the cadet program.
Cadets must also pass a comprehensive 100-question examination testing leadership theory and aerospace topics. Since its inception 56 years ago, 72,000 cadets have earned the Mitchell Award.
“When I had passed my promotion review board, I was stoked. It is difficult to articulate the joy and sense of accomplishment I feel,” Muhib said. “I am very grateful to my family, my squadron, my senior members, and Civil Air Patrol for this amazing journey so far. It has been a great learning experience and I feel privileged and blessed.”
Cadets who receive the Mitchell Award are also eligible for advanced placement in the grade of E-3 (Airman First Class) should they choose to enlist in the U.S. Air Force. They are also eligible for advanced credit in the Air Force ROTC program. Mitchell Award cadets may also apply for a variety of scholarships and Civil Air Patrol special activities.
Muhib carries a 4.16 GPA at West High and is the principal’s chair for viola in the West High orchestra and is a member of the San Joaquin County honors orchestra. He is also part of the Tau Robotics team with the Space and Engineering Academy.
Established in 1941, the Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and is a member of its total force. In its auxiliary role Civil Air Patrol operates a fleet of 560 single-engine Cessna aircraft and 1,944 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of continental inland search and rescue missions across the nation as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.
