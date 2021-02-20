Harleen Kaur, a freshman at Kimball High School, took first place in the Tracy Sunrise Rotary Club’s annual speech contest, held during an online Zoom meeting on Feb. 3.
Harleen was the judges’ top choice among five speakers addressing the topic of “Together We Open Opportunities,” based on Rotary International President Holger Knaack’s theme for 2020-21, “Rotary Opens Opportunities.”
For her speech Harleen, wins $125 and is entered in the Rotary District 5220 Area 4 speech contest — with date and location to be announced — and a chance to qualify for the District 5220 contest. The district winner will be one of the featured speakers at the District 5220 conference in the spring.
Other participants in the local contest include Millennium High senior Hannah Reyes, second place; West High freshman Lauren Silcox, third place; and honorable mentions Millennium High senior Grace Bhatia and Kimball High freshman Kaden Buckhout.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
