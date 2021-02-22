Bryan Walther, Millennium High Class of 2016, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Mich. Walther, who majors in robotic engineering, maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or better to attain the honor.
Leticia Cavlan, Tracy High Class of 2017, was named to the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Deans List for the fall semester of 2020. She is one of 13,128 students at the university, about one-third of the enrollment at the campus, to record an academic record of 3.5 GPA or better.
Joe Dangtran, Mountain House High Class of 2017, was named to the Dean’s List at Northwestern University, Boston, Mass., for the fall 2020 semester. Dangtran, who majors in criminal justice/political science, maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or better, with no grade lower than a C, while taking at least four courses during the semester.
Marlee Baker, West High Class of 2018, received Dean’s List recognition for the fall 2020 semester at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon. Baker, a junior majoring in social work, gained the honor after earning a grade point average of 3.5 while taking 12 or more hours of graded work during the semester.
Sean Johnson, Tracy High Class of 2020, earned a place on the Dean’s List at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash., for the fall 2020 semester. He qualified by earning a grade point average of 3.5 or better while taking 12 units during the semester.
