Mountain House High senior Shania Dhanaraj was named an All-American by the National Speech and Debate Association.
The award is given to less than 2% of all students nationwide who have earned the Superior Distinction degree in speech and debate. All-American honors are given to the top 25 students who earned the most points in the association’s Honor Society.
Points are earned through a combination of competition and service. In order to win the All-American Award a student must have competed at the National Speech & Debate Tournament at least once. Students must have a GPA of more than 3.7 and demonstrate outstanding leadership and character.
The National Speech and Debate Association was founded in 1925 to provide support and recognition for students participating in speech and debate activities.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.