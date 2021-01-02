Three students from Mountain House were honored for the oratory skills placing in the first online Original Oratory and Motivational Speech competition sponsored by the Rrooar Coding and RoboticsAcademy in late December.
Sachnoor Kaur, a freshman at MountainHouseHigh School, was the first place winner in the contest’s Group 3 with Alam Singh, an eighth-grader at HansenElementary School, taking third place in the group.
Maheep Singh a fifth-grader from BethanyElementary School, placed second among Group 2 competitors.
They competed among 22 students, and winners were announced in four group for students in classes from first to 12th grade. Students from Forest Park Elementary School of Fremont , Mission Hills School of Union City and Thornton Junior High of Fremont were represented among the top contestants.
The Rrooar Coding and RoboticsAcademy was founded by Gagan A. Kaur of Mountain House, and specializes in after-school enrichment programs that include classes in coding, robotics, creative writing, web design and public speaking.
The speech contest was held online on Dec. 20 and featured guest speaker appearances by Gurbir Grewal, Attorney General of New Jersey, and J.J. Kapur who won the 2017 National Original Oratory award.
Judges for the contest were public speaking enthusiasts Millicent R. Dizon, Honey Patel and Manjit Gill. Happiness coach Lisa Lopez was the emcee, and Ravnoor Shahota was the event manager.
RrooarAcademy plans to open the Original Oration and Motivational Speech program to schools as a competitive segment.
For more information contact@rrooar.com.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
