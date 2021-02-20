A student from Mountain House High and two from Tracy High earned third-place awards in the 40th annual San Joaquin County Academic Decathlon, which was held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mountain House High’s Jacqueline Prawira placed third overall in the honors category for students with a GPA of 3.8 to 4.0-plus.
Tracy High’s Preethi Mohan was the third-place overall student in the scholastic category for students with a GPA between 3.2 and 3.799.
Tracy High’s Sophie Chen was the third-place overall student in the varsity category for students with a GPA up to 3.199.
Students competed virtually over several days with 12 county high schools fielding nine-person teams with three students each from the honors, scholastic and varsity levels.
Online speech and interview contests were held in mid-January with testing events on art, economics, literature, mathematics, music, science and social science taking place on Feb. 6.
The Super Quiz contest was also help individually online this year.
The overall theme of this year’s academic decathlon was “The Cold War” with Middle College High School in Lodi being the top team to advance to the state competition in March.
