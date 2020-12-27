Lisa Poff was awarded the Presidential Volunteer Gold Service Award for her more than 500 hours of service with the nonprofit Patriots Supporting Tracy Warriors.
The group helps families cope with the impact of deployment, current and post by providing therapy and support to warfighters and their family.
The inspiration for the support group was from her son Zachary Poff’s first deployment to Afghanistan in 2014.
Patriots Supporting Tracy Warriors works closely with Tracy Depot, FIX’D Inc. and San Joaquin County Veteran’s Services providing temporary housing, food and basic care necessaries for veterans that have been displaced and or are waiting for housing approval and provide a safety net where county and federal programs did not.
Poff was presented the award by Jaime Medina of FIX’D Inc. last week.
The President’s Volunteer Service Award honors individuals of all ages whose service helps communities across the nation and inspires others around them to take action.
