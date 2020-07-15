A donation drive is collecting money, gift cards and new essential items to help several families who lost their homes in the July 5 fire on West Clover Road.
Gift cards and checks are being collected by Silvia Mejia, svera@cpfsj.org, at Tracy Family Resource Center, 35 E. 10th St.
People who want to donate specific items can get more information about the families and their needs at tinyurl.com/cloverroadfirerelief, and then call or text one of the project leaders:
Central Tracy
- Lori Souza, 765-3493.
- Rhodesia Ransom, 645-2012.
South Tracy
- Steve Abercrombie, 470-2892.
East Tracy
- Heidi Longoria, 925-980-6271.
North Tracy
- Michelle Mavis, 925-550-1051.
