Exhibitors from local FFA and 4-H clubs claimed several supreme champion titles as San Joaquin AgFest adapted to the pandemic spring with a virtual livestock show and sale.
In the popular market swine category, Claire Kelley from New Jerusalem 4-H had the supreme champion. Her crossbred hog weighed 248 pounds and sold for $1,975 after 37 bids. Brock Bogetti, also from New Jerusalem 4-H, raised the reserve supreme champion and got $2,525 for the 264-pound crossbred hog.
Hunter Dumlao had the 4-H Duroc champion and Emerson Frerichs-Silveria had the 4-H Hampshire champion. Both are members of New Jerusalem 4-H.
Madison Kelley from Tracy High had the FFA Yorkshire and overall champion, and Veronica Martinez from West High had the FFA all other breeds champion.
In the dairy goat competition, Tracy High’s Maci Suttle had the supreme champion, a Nigerian dwarf goat. Rylee Towle from West High also showed a champion dairy goat.
Khloe Lombardo, New Jerusalem 4-H, had the reserve supreme champion doe in the Boer goats category.
Valerie Roso from Delta Charter FFA exhibited the supreme champion ram in the breeding sheep competition.
In the breeding beef cattle judging, Kayla Rocha from Tracy High had the supreme champion female.
A few local students submitted entomology projects, and George Alcala from West High won best of show.
Three Tracy FFA exhibitors and three New Jerusalem 4-H members earned firsts in the showmanship video contest: Kiera Crowder, FFA rabbits; Kayla Rocha, FFA beef; Maci Suttle, FFA dairy goats; Claire Kelley, 4-H swine; Khloe Lombardo, 4-H goats; and Ryland Saenz, 4-H beef.
The usual weeklong show at the county fairgrounds was impossible under state and county health guidelines related to COVID-19. So the volunteer organizers of AgFest started from scratch. They coached youth exhibitors to create videos of their projects, and they found an online auction site to host bidding on hundreds of animals.
The virtual auction Friday through Sunday came close to hitting the $1 million mark, with final bids and additional donations totaling $959,000 as of early this week.
San Joaquin AgFest 2020 Virtual Show Results
Results here include exhibitors from local FFA and 4-H clubs, listed alphabetically. Complete judging results are posted on the AgFest website.
Agriculture mechanics
- Kathleen Morelos, Jefferson 4-H—1, Large projects, between $151 and $500.
Agricultural panels and displays
- Diego Salinas, West High FFA—2, Division 62.
Breeding beef cattle
- Kayla Rocha, Tracy High FFA—Supreme champion female. Champion female, all registered exotic breeds. 1, all registered exotic breeds, junior yearling. 2, all registered exotic breeds, senior yearling.
Breeding sheep
- Kayla Rocha, Tracy High FFA—3, wether dam and sire, ewe lambs.
- Valerie Roso, Delta Charter FFA—Supreme champion ram. Champion wether sire. 1, wether dam and sire, ram lambs. 2, wether dam and sire, yearling ewe.
Boer goats
- Khloe Lombardo, New Jerusalem 4-H—Reserve supreme champion doe. Reserve champion commercial doe. 2, commercial does.
- Aniah Raya, West High FFA—1, fullblood does, junior (6 to under 12 months).
- Rylee Towle, West High FFA—3, fullblood does, yearling (12 to under 24 months).
Dairy goats
- Maci Suttle, Tracy High FFA—Supreme champion dairy goat. Champion Nigerian dwarf. Senior champion Nigerian dwarf. 3, Nigerian dwarf 2-year-olds. 1, Nigerian dwarf 5 years and over.
- Rylee Towle, West High FFA—Champion recorded grade. Senior champion recorded grade. Reserve senior champion recorded grade. 1, recorded grade 3-year-olds. 2, recorded grade 3-year-olds.
Entomology
- George Alcala, West High FFA— Best of show. Best of Division 1 FFA. 1, FFA intermediate.
- Caleb Calderon, West High FFA—2, FFA beginner.
- Gloria Martínez Mota, West High FFA—2, FFA intermediate.
- Diego Salinas, West High FFA—2, FFA intermediate.
Market beef cattle
- Christopher Baier, New Jerusalem 4-H—6, 4-H market beef, break 2.
- Delany Hineman, Jefferson 4-H—4, 4-H market beef, break 4.
- Taylor Montgomery, Jefferson 4-H—6, 4-H market beef, break 4.
- Kathleen Morelos, Tracy High FFA—4, FFA market beef, break 2.
- Rylend Saenz, New Jerusalem 4-H—Supreme champion. 4-H champion. 1, 4-H market beef, break 3.
- Makenzie Saenz, Tracy FFA—3, FFA market beef, break 3.
- Abigail Sette, New Jerusalem 4-H—3, 4-H market beef, break 1.
- Jayla Shranko, Jefferson 4-H—2, 4-H market beef, break 4.
Market goats
- George Alcala, West High FFA—2, FFA market goats, break 12.
- Emilee Barnes, West High FFA—4, FFA market goats, break 4.
- Joleen Bunker, New Jerusalem 4-H—2, 4-H market goats, break 4.
- Karlee Bunker, New Jerusalem 4-H—6, 4-H market goats, break 3.
- Chase Burns, Tracy High FFA—1, FFA market goats, break 7.
- Faith Calabretta Torrano, Jefferson 4-H—6, 4-H market goats, break 8.
- Carly Castello, Tracy High FFA—1, FFA market goats, break 11.
- Christiana Cordeiro, New Jerusalem 4-H—3, 4-H market goats, break 4.
- Cadence DeCoite, West High FFA—6, FFA market goats, break 1.
- Isabella Fernandes, Jefferson 4-H—4, 4-H market goats, break 2.
- Madison Gant, Tracy High FFA—2, FFA market goats, break 10.
- Brooke Green, New Jerusalem 4-H—7, 4-H market goats, break 5.
- Sierra Griffith, New Jerusalem 4-H—3, 4-H market goats, break 8.
- Khloe Lombardo, New Jerusalem 4-H—1, 4-H market goats, break 7.
- Elijah May, West High FFA—4, FFA market goats, break 1.
- Macenzie Mcabee, Tracy High FFA—5, FFA market goats, break 1.
- Katelyn Merrill, Tracy High FFA—1, FFA market goats, break 1.
- Aniah Raya, West High FFA—6, FFA market goats, break 4.
- Izabella Silva, New Jerusalem 4-H—2, 4-H market goats, break 5.
- Seraphina Souza, Tracy High FFA—3, FFA market goats, break 2.
- Ava Staas, Tracy High FFA—2, FFA market goats, break 1.
Market sheep
- Hayden Andrade, Tracy High FFA—6, FFA market sheep, break 3.
- Caleb Calderon, West High FFA—4, FFA market sheep, break 8.
- Emily Durant, Jefferson 4-H—2, 4-H market sheep, break 8.
- Kaylee Green, Tracy High FFA—3, FFA market sheep, break 4.
- Marcus Hineman, Jefferson 4-H—6, 4-H market sheep, break 3.
- Carson McAbee, Jefferson 4-H—2, 4-H market sheep, break 2.
- Stella Myers, New Jerusalem 4-H—4, 4-H market sheep, break 6.
- Kayla Rocha, Tracy High FFA—1, FFA market sheep, break 6.
- Mya Rocha, New Jerusalem 4-H—1, 4-H market sheep, break 9.
- Diego Salinas, West High FFA—6, FFA market sheep, break 2.
- Maci Suttle, Jefferson 4-H—2, 4-H market sheep, break 9.
- Rylee Towle, West High FFA—Supreme champion. FFA champion. 1, FFA market sheep, break 7.
- Chris Voss, West High FFA—3, FFA market sheep, break 3.
Market swine
- Roman Alejandre, Jefferson 4-H—7, 4-H crossbreeds, break 20.
- Blake Baier, Tracy High FFA—5, FFA all other breeds, break 10.
- Gavin Beier, West High FFA—6, FFA crossbreeds, break 14.
- Brock Bogetti, New Jerusalem 4-H—Reserve supreme champion. 4-H reserve champion. 4-H crossbred reserve champion. 1, 4-H crossbreeds, break 27.
- Case Borges, New Jerusalem 4-H—6, 4-H crossbreeds, break 25.
- Cole Borges, New Jerusalem 4-H—6, 4-H crossbreeds, break 23.
- Anthony Correia, New Jerusalem 4-H—6, 4-H Hampshires, break 10.
- Bobby Costa, New Jerusalem 4-H—3, 4-H Hampshires, break 5.
- Liahna Costilla, New Jerusalem 4-H—6, 4-H all other breeds, break 16.
- Hunter Dumlao, New Jerusalem 4-H—4-H Duroc champion. 1, 4-H Durocs, break 2.
- Emerson Frerichs-Silveria, New Jerusalem 4-H—4-H Hampshire champion. 1, 4-H Hampshires, break 10.
- Payton Gillians, Jefferson 4-H—2, 4-H crossbreeds, break 25.
- Cheyanne Griffith, New Jerusalem 4-H—3, 4-H crossbreeds, break 22.
- Tyler Hamilton, New Jerusalem 4-H—6, 4-H crossbreeds, break 17.
- Carlie Howell, West High FFA—4, FFA crossbreeds, break 14.
- Preston Jones, New Jerusalem 4-H—5, 4-H Yorkshires, break 12.
- Claire Kelley, New Jerusalem 4-H—Supreme champion. 4-H champion. 4-H crossbred champion. 1, 4-H crossbred, break 26.
- Madison Kelley, Tracy High FFA—FFA champion. FFA Yorkshire champion. 1, FFA Yorkshires, break 8.
- Alyssa LaVelle, New Jerusalem 4-H—4, 4-H crossbreeds, break 17.
- Anthony LaVelle, New Jerusalem 4-H—3, 4-H crossbreeds, break 24.
- Matthew LaVelle, Jefferson 4-H—5, 4-H crossbreeds, break 27.
- Nicholas LaVelle, Jefferson 4-H—5, 4-H crossbreeds, break 21.
- Danielle Marieiro, New Jerusalem 4-H—7, 4-H crossbreeds, break 23.
- Darrian Marieiro, New Jerusalem 4-H—6, 4-H crossbreeds, break 26.
- Veronica Martinez, West High FFA—FFA all other breeds champion. 1, FFA all other breeds, break 10.
- Gloria Martinez Mota, West High FFA—7, FFA crossbreeds, break 13.
- Tatiana Maya, West High FFA—8, FFA crossbreeds, break 12.
- Alejandro Melendez, Jefferson 4-H—1, 4-H crossbreeds, break 18.
- Benjamin Melendez, Jefferson 4-H—6, 4-H crossbreeds, break 20.
- Sophia Melendez, Jefferson 4-H—2, 4-H crossbreeds, break 23.
- Alexis Melo, Tracy FFA—1, FFA Hampshires, break 6.
- Brock Montgomery, Jefferson 4-H—5, 4-H crossbreeds, break 19.
- Jax Moran, New Jerusalem 4-H—6, 4-H Durocs, break 3.
- Amandataylor Morelos, Jefferson 4-H—5, 4-H crossbreeds, break 20.
- Caleb Nielsen, New Jerusalem 4-H—4, 4-H crossbreeds, break 21.
- Thomas Patteson, New Jerusalem 4-H—1, 4-H Hampshires, break 7.
- William Patteson, Tracy FFA—5, FFA Hampshires, break 4.
- Addison Perry, New Jerusalem 4-H—3, 4-H crossbred, break 27.
- Taylor Perry, Tracy FFA—4, FFA Yorkshires, break 8.
- Adeline Reece, New Jerusalem 4-H—4, 4-H Hampshires, break 6.
- Caiden Sauer, New Jerusalem 4-H—3, 4-H Hampshires, break 6.
- Ruby Scott, Tracy FFA—7, FFA crossbreeds, break 11.
- Arias Verduzco, New Jerusalem 4-H—1, 4-H Hampshires, break 11.
Market rabbits
- Kyler Hickman, West High FFA—5, rabbits, meat pens.
- Bridgette Lopez Azpeitia, West High FFA—3, rabbits, meat pens.
- Pablo Martinez Mota, West High FFA—11, rabbits, single fryers.
- Jennifer Noll, Tracy High FFA—4, rabbits, meat pens.
Showmanship essay
- Emily Durant, Jefferson 4-H— 3, 4-H advanced.
- Khloe Lombardo, New Jerusalem 4-H—2, 4-H intermediate.
Showmanship video
- Joleen Bunker, New Jerusalem 4-H—3, 4-H goats, 10-year-olds.
- Karlee Bunker, New Jerusalem 4-H—2, 4-H goats, 11-year-olds.
- Kiera Crowder, Tracy High FFA—1, FFA rabbits, overall. 1, FFA rabbits, greenhand.
- Emily Durant, Jefferson 4-H—3, 4-H sheep, 15-year-olds.
- Isabella Fernandes, Jefferson 4-H—1, 4-H goats, 10-year-olds.
- Kaylee Green, Tracy High FFA—3, FFA sheep, overall. 2, FFA sheep, advanced.
- Cheyanne Griffith, New Jerusalem 4-H—2, 4-H swine, 9-year-olds.
- Sierra Griffith, New Jerusalem 4-H—2, 4-H goats, overall. 1, 4-H goats, 13-year-olds.
- Claire Kelley, New Jerusalem 4-H—1, 4-H swine, overall. 1, 4-H swine, 15-year-olds.
- Madison Kelley, Tracy High FFA—2, FFA swine, overall. 2, FFA swine, advanced.
- Khloe Lombardo, New Jerusalem 4-H—1, 4-H goats, overall. 1, 4-H goats, 15-year-olds.
- Amandataylor Morelos, Jefferson 4-H—1, 11-year-olds.
- Kathleen Morelos, Tracy High FFA—3, FFA beef, overall. 1, FFA beef, greenhand.
- Jennifer Noll, Tracy High FFA—2, FFA rabbits, overall. 1, FFA rabbits, advanced.
- Adeline Reece, New Jerusalem 4-H—3, 4-H swine, 10-year-olds.
- Kayla Rocha, Tracy High FFA—1, FFA beef, overall. 1, FFA beef, advanced.
- Mya Rocha, New Jerusalem 4-H—2, 4-H sheep, overall. 1, 4-H sheep, 13-year-olds.
- Ryland Saenz, New Jerusalem 4-H—1, 4-H beef, overall. 1, 4-H beef, intermediate.
- Maci Suttle, Tracy High FFA—1, FFA dairy goats, overall. 1, FFA dairy goats, greenhand.
