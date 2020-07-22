Tracy native Susan Schneider, who specializes in exploring the future of human and artificial intelligence, has joined the faculty of Florida Atlantic University as William F. Dietrich chair in philosophy.
Schneider, daughter of Wayne and Judy Schneider of Tracy, will concentrate on exploring the moral and structural issues related to artificial intelligence and machine consciousness.
A 1986 graduate of Tracy High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree at UC Berkeley and a doctorate in philosophy at Rutgers University.
Before moving this fall to Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, Schneider has been professor of philosophy and cognitive science at the University of Connecticut while also serving as distinguished scholar chair at the Library of Congress and visiting member of the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey. She recently completed a two-year project with NASA on the future of intelligence.
Her most recent book, published in 2019, is “Artificial You: AI and the Future of Your Mind.” Schneider has appeared on numerous television programs and in the documentary feature film “Supersapiens: The Rise of the Mind.” She has also written opinion pieces for the New York Times, Financial Times and Scientific American.
