Pet owners in the Tracy community lined up in their cars on Saturday at the back entrance to Animal Rescue of Tracy in the West Valley Mall to participate in the non-profit’s Microchip-A-Thon drive-thru event.
The event itself was set up to promote microchipping cats and dogs, a low-cost solution that gives pets a higher chance of being returned to home safely if lost.
The Microchip-A-Thon was sponsored by Liquid Design Aquatic Consulting, which funded vouchers for microchipping appointments with local veterinarian, Dr. Thomas Ross. Those who attended the event had the opportunity to have their pets checked for microchips and received a microchipping voucher for a donation of $10, usually an over $40 cost. Participants also received a sweet pumpkin spice treat for their fur babies from the company puppyCAKE, which specializes in pet-friendly cake mixes, personalized birthday cakes, ice cream, potato chips, cookie mixes and gelatin desserts.
“Over 50 vouchers were picked up by pet owners. Over 10 were paid forward to Tracy Interfaith this week,” said Director of Fundraisers and Youth Mentorship Program Sarah McNamara in an email to the Tracy Press.
The Microchip-a-thon was also a chance for students from ART’s new internship program to spring into action. Three high school interns, Melissa, Celeste and Izzy, helped check in participants and put together goodie bags and the puppyCAKES to hand out. Afterward, Melissa and Celeste joined McNamara in bringing nearly 100 puppyCAKES to donate to the Tracy Animal Shelter.
"The microchip event was an amazing experience because I got to see how our efforts to help our community paid off. And seeing that people really do appreciate what we’re doing made the whole experience even better," said Melissa, who served as co-director and shadowed McNamara for the day as part of her high school graduation requirement for Tracy High’s Agricultural-Scientific Academy.
McNamara said that ART still has just under 100 microchipping vouchers to give out for a $10 donation. ART is reaching out to those who were unable to attend the event in-person and will also reach out when they donate pet food to senior Thanksgiving, hosted by Tracy Rotary.
Those interested in donating for a microchip voucher can contact the rescue at contact@animalrescuetracy.org or call 209-642-4324 and ask to be added to the will call list. Voucher pickup will take place at the rescue’s weekend adoption fair at West Valley Mall on Nov. 27 and 28.
• Contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@tracypress.com or 209-830-4229.
