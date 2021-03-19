Dresses may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Animal Rescue of Tracy. But the non-profit organization’s newest fundraiser, in collaboration with Macy’s, is showcasing just that.
Tucked away in ART president Julie Selner’s garage are boxes and boxes of formal wear for women and children, donated from Macy’s in Tracy, who had an excess of gowns and cocktail dresses due to many high school prom cancelations. The rescue wasn’t exactly sure what it was going to do with a bunch of formalwear at first, but ART never liked to turn away donations of any sort. Shortly after, the concept for Pawject Runway was born.
“Especially now that fundraising dollars are so difficult to get – just because people are so strapped – return on investment is even more something that we're looking at,” said Selner. “And we were very, very blessed to have had Macy's reach out to us – and especially after they had they had reached out to many, many nonprofits who just didn't see how this great donation of theirs could really fit in – that we were able to go ahead and come up with a scathingly brilliant idea on how to go ahead and make this work. It's a partnership that we are just very, very blessed to have.”
Pawject Runway will include a fashion showcase at Macy’s in Tracy to show off the array of dresses modeled by volunteers from local high schools. Models will also be accompanied by a few of ART’s canine rescues, who will be sporting clothes and accessories from Macy’s Parisian Pet line. The event will feature an online silent auction from March 20 to March 27, with its live event taking place, Sunday, March 28 with a virtual fashion show and in-person shopping experience.
“We've also been very fortunate too, because of the amount or the complexity of what this project is and its potential. We're actually working, not just locally with the local Tracy Macy's. We're also working directly with their headquarters as well back east,” said Sarah McNamara, who handles ART’s fundraising and special events. “This is a very big project that they really wanted to go full force into because they saw the potential of what it could be for the community and everyone.”
ART helps rescue, fix and rehome hundreds of animals every year. In 2020, the non-profit hit its biggest milestone yet, rescuing over 600 cats and dogs. But to make that milestone a reality, the 100% volunteer-based organization relies heavily on donations from the public. This is where fundraising plays a heavy role in its longevity.
McNamara makes a point to plan ART’s fundraisers with the community in mind. For the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, she found that the added challenge of being restricted from having mass gatherings required her to think outside the box while still thinking inside the triangle.
“We had a dinner dance slated to go last fall – couldn't do it. But we didn't want to just say, ‘hey we can't do anything.’ So we just put that on the back burner and found something different,” said McNamara. “It's just that idea of, you get a roadblock and instead of just pulling over the car and just saying, ‘OK I can't go forward,’ you just figure out a way. How can I get around and how can I do it a little bit differently? And that's one thing that we've been able to do and because of that, you know, adoptions have been very well for us and our fundraisers are going well.”
ART hosted an array of socially distanced fundraising events in the past year, its biggest being “Ready, Set, Drive,” which featured a silent auction and car scavenger hunt in October.
Pawject Runway will also host its own silent auction, where people can bid on “bridal bouquet” packages that include a bundle of four to six dresses, plus a bonus add-on item. Its live fashion show will be followed by an in-person shopping day, where shoppers can donate for individual dresses as well as formal wear for kids at 80% to 90% off their usual retail price.
Those who register for the shopping event will also receive a free “wag bag,” which will have a $10 Macy’s gift card, along with dozens of donated gifts from Pawject Runway’s 45 sponsors of local Tracy businesses. And all items are, of course, individually sanitized with public and pet safety in mind.
“One of the things that we do – when we reach out to our sponsors for example – we don't just go for like the big hitters, the ones that can have a bigger budget to get us. We also like to reach out to some of the mom and pops and the smaller ones,” said McNamara, who worked individually with each sponsor to make sure they were represented when putting together the wag bags.
“It will do two things for people that received them: one, they'll know that they are a sponsor, and two, will encourage them to go to their store to utilize that promotional offer.”
Although helping the animal rescue raise funds to keep itself afloat is the main goal on ART’s mind, the organization also sees this as an opportunity to promote shopping locally. Its list of sponsors range from companies like Petsmart and Tracy Delta Solid Waste to local staples like SweetArts Bakery and Tracy Portrait Studio.
With Macy’s being one of the remaining anchor stores at West Valley Mall, ART found it as equally important to highlight Pawject Runway’s main donor.
“I mean, you know, people's clothing doesn't really apply to animals, per se. But Macy's is a big entity here in Tracy. They employ a lot of people. They keep the mall, in part, running. It's important that they stay there,” said McNamara.
Animal Rescue of Tracy says fundraising is more important than ever, with the start of kitten season and the potential influx of canine surrenders. All funds go toward items like food, bedding and cat litter as well as medical procedures like spaying and neutering.
To learn more about Pawject Runway and to register for the free event, visit https://www.animalrescuetracy.org/pawject-runway.
• Contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@tracypress.com or 209-830-4229.
